  • 12:02 Jan 15, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi A3 to receive Android 10 update in mid-February

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2020 10:34 am

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi A2 also received Android 10 update recently.
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year. The company has now confirmed that Mi A3 will receive the Android 10 update in mid-February. Xiaomi Mi A2 also received Android 10 update recently.

In a reply to a Twitter user, Xiaomi India has announced the timeline for the Android 10 update to Xiaomi Mi A3. The tweet reads "Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid February for Mi A3."



It is to be noted that Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 have already received Android 10 based MIUI update. The company has even rolled out Android 10 based MIUI update to Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 7 in China.


To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and has a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.  It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

 

The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi Mi A3 now on open sale in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme XT vs Mi A3: Different formulas for the same price

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale: Offers on K20, Note 7 Pro, Mi A3 and more

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi A3 Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Xiaomi Mi A3 update Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update Xiaomi Mi A3

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition launched with Google apps, 6GB RAM

Alleged LG K43 appears on Geekbench revealing key specs

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies