Xiaomi Mi A3 to receive Android 10 update in mid-February

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year. The company has now confirmed that Mi A3 will receive the Android 10 update in mid-February. Xiaomi Mi A2 also received Android 10 update recently.



In a reply to a Twitter user, Xiaomi India has announced the timeline for the Android 10 update to Xiaomi Mi A3. The tweet reads "Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid February for Mi A3."

Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid February for Mi A3. — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) January 14, 2020





It is to be noted that Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 have already received Android 10 based MIUI update. The company has even rolled out Android 10 based MIUI update to Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 7 in China.





To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and has a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.