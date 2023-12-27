Xiaomi and Poco Report Card 2023: Strategic Moves and Top Performers

In 2023, the smartphone industry underwent dynamic changes, and among the key players were Xiaomi and its sub-brand, Poco. Throughout the year, these brands made strategic moves that affected their performance, product launches, and market positioning. This report card tries to decode these shifts, providing insightful details on how Xiaomi and Poco navigated the ever-evolving smartphone market, from their product launches to their marketing strategies and best launches.

Xiaomi’s Performance Overview

In 2023, Xiaomi introduced 16 new models, showcasing a refined strategy compared to the 19 models launched last year. The company’s focus on product portfolio enhancement resulted in unveiling 26 variants, a notable reduction from the 38 variants in 2022.

Xiaomi Price Range Dynamics

Xiaomi strategically positioned its smartphones across various price segments, with a significant emphasis on budget and mid-range devices. The distribution includes 14 models (54%) under Rs15K, 6 models (23%) under Rs25K, 5 models (19%) under Rs35K, and a single model (4%) above Rs50K.

Xiaomi’s Strategic Focus

A commendable aspect of Xiaomi’s strategy in 2023 was its concentrated approach. Unlike the previous year, the company refrained from scattering its portfolio. Instead, Xiaomi focused on select products and specific price segments, avoiding direct competition with Samsung.

Poco: Sub-Brand Dynamics

As a sub-brand of Xiaomi, Poco showcased significant growth in 2023. With 10 models launched, an increase from the previous year’s 6, and a total of 16 variants, Poco continued its commitment to providing value-for-money (VFM) phones.

Poco: Price Segment Focus

Poco strategically positioned its smartphones in the budget and mid-range segments, with 10 models (63%) under Rs15K, 4 models (25%) under Rs25K, and 2 models (13%) under Rs35K. Poco’s emphasis on offering affordable 5G options further solidified its position in the market.

Xiaomi and Poco’s Strengths

Focus on budget and mid-range devices.

Portfolio correction with a strategic focus on select products and price segments.

Poco was committed to value-for-money offerings.

Poco Launched one of the cheapest 5G phones in the market.

Xiaomi and Poco’s Weaknesses

Potential negative perception regarding reluctance in the premium segment.

Launching multiple variants of older devices, possibly causing confusion for first-time customers.

Introduction of a couple of rebranded phones.

Missing action in upper mid-range phones where phones like Oneplus 11r and iqoo neo 7 pro made their presence felt.

Top 3 Phones of the Year

Poco F5 Xiaomi 13 Pro Redmi 12 5G

Xiaomi and Poco displayed a cautious and balanced performance in 2023. Xiaomi focused on catering to budget and mid-range device market demands while correcting its product portfolio. This approach demonstrated a commitment to meeting the market’s needs. However, there are concerns about Xiaomi’s reluctance to enter the premium device segment and the launch of multiple variants of older devices. These concerns may affect the brand’s ability to establish itself in the premium market if these concerns are not addressed.