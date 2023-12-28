 Infinix, itel, and Tecno: A Comprehensive Review of 2023 Performance

Transsion Holding entered the Indian market in 2016 and has since made significant progress in the mobile market. It offers mobile phones under three brands in India – Infinix, itel, and Tecno Mobile.

Today, we will analyse the performance of Transsion Holdings’ sub-brands, Infinix, itel, and Tecno Mobile, in the Indian market in 2023. We’ll discuss their product placement, hits and misses, and highlight the top three phones that made an impact.

Product Launch Dynamics:

In 2023, Infinix launched 11 models with a total of 14 variants, a slight reduction from the 17 models and 19 variants in 2022. Notably, 57% of Infinix’s offerings were priced under Rs15,000.

Itel, on the other hand, focused entirely on the sub-Rs15,000 segment, launching 8 models with a total of 12 variants. Tecno unveiled 14 models with 23 variants, covering a broad price spectrum, with 61% falling under the sub-Rs15,000 category.

Hits:

Tecno Mobile strategically expanded its offline presence in tier 2 markets, shifting from its strongholds in tier 3 and 4 areas. All three brands proactively addressed market demands from January, resulting in a well-balanced product portfolio.

Infinix made inroads into the offline market after being primarily an online player. Notable launches include:

Itel’s cheapest curved display phone and 5G device.

Tecno’s affordable foldable phone.

Infinix’s strengthened position in budget gaming smartphones.

Misses:

Tecno and Infinix struggled to position themselves effectively in the mid-budget range,they are often perceived as budget smartphone brands. A notable drawback was the irregularity in software updates across all three brands. Additionally, the user interface (UI) of all three brands needed clearer demarcation, leading to an overlapping user experience and a lack of individuality.

Top 3 Phones of the Year:

Zero 30 5G: A flagship offering from Infinix, showcasing the brand’s commitment to advanced technology. GT 10 Pro: Infinix’s flagship device emphasising gaming performance and features. Phantom V Fold: A noteworthy entry into the foldable phone market showcasing Tecno’s innovation.

The report card for Infinix, itel, and Tecno in 2023 reflects a mixed performance, with both successes and areas that require strategic improvement. As they continue to navigate the dynamic Indian smartphone market, addressing the identified challenges will be crucial for sustaining and enhancing their market positions.