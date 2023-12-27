Vivo + iQoo Report Card 2023: Retail Connect was Streghtned

In 2023, many smartphone brands in India focused on consolidating their market position. Vivo and its sub-brand, iQoo, also followed the same trend. In this report, we will evaluate the performance of Vivo and iQoo in India, including their product launches, market segmentation, strengths, and weaknesses.

Product Launch Overview:

In 2023, Vivo introduced 18 new smartphone models, showcasing a deliberate reduction from the previous year. However, this reduction was complemented by the launch of 29 variants, reflecting a refined approach to diversifying their product portfolio.

iQoo, as a sub-brand, strategically launched seven models, adopting a flagship-oriented strategy by initiating and concluding the year with the iQoo 11 and iQoo 12.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Vivo has strategically launched its smartphones across various price ranges, indicating a nuanced understanding of market dynamics. The product distribution includes five models (17%) priced under Rs15,000, ten models (34%) priced between Rs15,000 and Rs25,000, four models (14%) priced under Rs35,000, seven models (24%) priced under Rs50,000, and three models (10%) priced above Rs50,000.

On the other hand, iQoo has primarily focused on the online market. They have a product lineup consisting of six models (43%) priced under Rs25000, three models (21%) priced under Rs35000, one model (7%) priced under Rs50000, and four models (29%) priced above Rs50000K. Interestingly, they did not launch even a single smartphone priced under Rs15000. It appears that iQoo wanted its parent company, Vivo, to cater to that particular market segment.

Strengths and Weaknesses:

Vivo’s strengths in 2023 lay in its focused device portfolio, balancing offline and online distribution channels and maintaining robust retailer relations. However, challenges surfaced, including supply shortages for the V series and difficulties providing competitive options below Rs15,000. Additionally, the rebranding of iQoo phones under the Vivo umbrella raised consumer concerns. While Funtouch OS showed improvement, further refinement is required to compete with leading interfaces like oneUI.

On the legal front, Enforcement Directorate (ED) charged Vivo India with money laundering and arrested some top executives. The ED alleges that Vivo India transferred ₹62,476 crore to China illegally to avoid payment of taxes in India.

iQoo’s strengths are evident in its flagship dominance, starting and ending the year with notable launches. On the downside, the brand should have attempted to test the waters in the under Rs 15,000 price segment.

Top 3 Phones of the Year:

The top-performing phones of the 2023 Vivo and Iqoo were iQOO Neo 7 Pro, iQOO 12, and Vivo X90 Pro.

Vivo and iQoo’s performance in 2023 reflects a strategic approach to the smartphone market. Addressing challenges such as supply issues and refining software experiences will be critical for maintaining competitiveness. However, the ongoing ED investigation and court case might impact Vivo’s performance in 2024.