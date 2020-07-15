Advertisement

Xiaomi 5G smartphone with 120W fast charging tipped to launch next month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 15, 2020 10:40 am

Xiaomi 5G smartphone will come with 120W (20V-6A Max) charger in the box.
Xiaomi is currently working on a new smartphone with fast charging support. A Xiaomi phone has received Compulsory Certification of China (CCC or 3C) certification in China.

The device was spotted bearing the model number M2007J1SC on the 3C certification. Although the 3C certification did not reveal much, the certification reveals that the phone will come with 120W (20V-6A Max) charger in the box. The phone could be shipped with a charger that has a model number of MDY-12-ED.

It will be the next flagship 5G-ready phone from the brand. The listing doesn’t provide any other details about the smartphone.

As per leakster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Xiaomi’s new 5G smartphone with 120W fast charging is codenamed as Apollo and it will be introduced in August. With this, the phone will likely to be announced as the world’s first smartphone with a 120W fast charger.

Meanwhile, Realme will be announcing its 125W fast charging technology on July 16. The charging tech is said to charge one-third of a 4,000mAh battery in just 3 minutes.

 

Oppo will announce 120W fast charging technology today. Oppo recently introduced 65W SuperVOOC charging technology for its Reno Ace and Ace 2 smartphones. As per multiple reports that the upcoming fast charging technology will charge the phone’s battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 10 minutes.

 

Interestingly, iQOO also revealed its 120W fast charging technology. It can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The smart charging solution also comes with intelligent temperature control that reduces heat generation,

