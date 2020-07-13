iQOO reveals 120W fast charging solution, new iQOO phone to launch in August

The company has introduced iQOO 120W Fast Charging technology for its range of iQOO smartphones.

iQOO has today announced the launch of its latest fast charging solution for smartphones. The company has introduced iQOO 120W Fast Charging technology for its range of iQOO smartphones.

The company has introduced the latest fast charging technology a year after Vivo introduced a similar 120W fast charging solution. The technology uses the dual charging chips, which is similarly found in its 44W fast charging technology. The company has revealed that it takes 120W or 20V - 6A input and then splits into two 60W or 20V-3A for dual chipsets. The chips then convert into two 10V-6A currents to reduce the heating. The company says that the fast charging solution comes with a conversation rate of 98.5 per cent.

The brand says that it can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The smart charging solution also comes with intelligent temperature control that reduces heat generation, claims the company.

Furthermore, as per a leak on Weibo, the company might introduce a new smartphone with 120W fast charging solution in August. The smartphone is said to come with graphite heat dissipation film along with enhanced VC cooling system, high-thermal conductivity get and more to ensure that it provides a safe experience and reduces the heat generated during the fast charging.