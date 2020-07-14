Advertisement

Oppo to introduce 120W fast charging technology on July 15

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 11:00 am

The company has revealed that it will announce 120W fast charging technology for its range of smartphones on the said date.

Oppo has announced that it will be launching its new fast charging technology on July 15. The company has revealed that it will announce 120W fast charging technology for its range of smartphones on the said date. 

 

With this, Oppo is all set to give a competition to Vivo and iQOO with its latest fast charging technology. The company recently introduced 65W SuperVOOC charging technology for its Reno Ace and Ace 2 smartphones. As per multiple reports that the upcoming fast charging technology will charge the phone’s battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 10 minutes. 

 

Interestingly, iQOO also revealed its 120W fast charging technology. The brand says that it can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The smart charging solution also comes with intelligent temperature control that reduces heat generation, claims the company.

 

Meanwhile, the brand has introduced Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition in India. The Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition comes in black colour with a carbon finish. It comes imbibed with elements of the Lamborghini DNA in the design. The ColorOS 7.1 running a top Android 10 on the Lamborghini Edition Find X2 Pro comes with custom super sports car themes.

 

There is a special design box of the phone which opens and closes like super sports car’s scissor-style door. The box also has Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal and Y-shaped headlights on it. The box comes filled with a car charger, TWS earbuds, case, a regular charger and USB cable.

 

