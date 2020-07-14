Advertisement

Realme 125W fast charging technology to launch on July 16

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 11:50 am

Realme has released a poster announcing that it will announce its super-flash charge technology on Thursday.
Realme has today announced that it will be announcing its 125W fast charging technology on July 16.

On a Weibo post, Realme has released a poster announcing that it will announce its super-flash charge technology on Thursday.

The Vice President of Realme China, Xu Qi has also released a poster on Weibo which has ‘1111101’ binary number. The number calculates to 125 when it is converted to decimal.
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also took to Twitter yesterday to hint at the launch of a smartphone with a 121W fast charging support. His tweet has 121 lightning bolts, hinting at the arrival of 121W fast charging technology.

Recently, tipster Ishan Agarwal had claimed that Realme will announce its 100W+ Ultra Dart technology this month. As per the tipster, the charging tech can charge one-third of a 4,000mAh battery in just 3 minutes.

However, Realme is not the first company to announce fast charging technology. Oppo has already confirmed to announce 120W fast charging technology on July 15. Oppo recently introduced 65W SuperVOOC charging technology for its Reno Ace and Ace 2 smartphones. As per multiple reports that the upcoming fast charging technology will charge the phone’s battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 10 minutes.

 

Interestingly, iQOO also revealed its 120W fast charging technology. The brand says that it can charge a 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes and it can charge the 4000mAh battery from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes. The smart charging solution also comes with intelligent temperature control that reduces heat generation, claims the company.

