Xiaomi 14 SE India Launch Tipped: What To Expect?

Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 14 series last year and brought it to India a couple of months back with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra going on sale just last month. A new Xiaomi 14 series smartphone, dubbed Xiaomi 14 SE, is now tipped to launch in India as soon as next month. Here’s what is known about the upcoming device.

Xiaomi 14 SE: India Launch Timeline

The tip comes from Abhishek Yadav on X, according to whom the Xiaomi 14 SE will be launching in India in June. There’s no word on an exact date but users won’t have to wait for long for the launch of Xiaomi 14 SE in India.

Xiaomi 14 SE: Specifications (Rumoured)

Yadav says that he doesn’t know a lot about the specs of the device, but expects it to be a rebranded Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro, the device that debuted in China back in March this year. Back when it launched, the device was spotted on the BIS certification website as well, but in the name of Xiaomi 14 Lite. Xiaomi may now be planning to launch it with the “SE” branding instead of “Lite”.

If it does come as a rebranded device, we know what the Xiaomi 14 SE could bring under the hood on the basis of the CIVI 4 Pro specs.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch OLED curved display with a Resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels. It offers 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, 12-bit colour, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies.

The smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage capacity. It operates on the Android 14-based HyperOS operating system.

For optics, the Civi 4 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 50MP OIS Omnivision Light Hunter 800 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and f/1.63 aperture. Accompanying it is an 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP f/1.98 portrait telephoto Samsung JN1 lens.

On the front, the device sports a pill-shaped cutout housing dual selfie cameras, including primary a 32MP shooter with an f/2.0 Aperture and Autofocus capability. The secondary sensor is also a 32MP one, but is an ultra-wide angle lens with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support and an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. For connectivity, you will get Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor, Z-Axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster and stereo speakers as well.

Xiaomi 14 SE: Expected Price In India

The tipster says that the device will be priced under Rs 50,000 in India which would put it against the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and the OnePlus 12R that are sold at a similar price point with equally powerful specs if not more. However, note that these are speculations and are to be taken with a pinch of salt.