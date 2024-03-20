Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro: Is It Coming To India?

Xiaomi has announced the arrival of a new smartphone in China on March 21, and it will be the CIVI 4 Pro. The CIVI series devices from Xiaomi have remained China exclusive for a while now but there are still chances that the CIVI 4 Pro could come to other regions outside China and that includes India.

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro: All Details

The brand revealed the design of the CIVI 4 Pro and confirmed that it’ll be coming in four colours including black, green, blue and pink. The CIVI 4 Pro will debut with a circular camera module that’ll house triple rear camera sensors. Xiaomi says the device is equipped with advanced Kona leather on the rear, which is water- and dirt-resistant as well.

Aside from that, Xiaomi also confirmed some of the key specs of the device, such as the presence of the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip at the helm of the device. The Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro will be the first smartphone to come with this chip. Then, similar to the brand’s flagship Xiaomi 14, the CIVI 4 Pro will also sport a Leica Summilux lens. The primary camera will come with an f/1.63 aperture, a 2x optical zoom, and a focal length of 15mm–50mm. The other Sensors are expected to be an ultrawide camera and a telephoto camera but the information about these hasn’t been confirmed so far.

As for some other leaked details, it could sport a 5,000mAh battery unit with 90W Fast charging support. It may offer an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate on the front.

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro: India Launch Details

Xiaomi reserves the CIVI series for its home country but that doesn’t mean it can’t rebrand the device and sell it overseas. The CIVI 4 Pro was recently spotted on the BIS certification website, but in the name of Xiaomi 14 Lite considering both their model numbers matched. This means the brand is planning to introduce the CIVI 4 Pro under the Xiaomi 14 series in India as well as the rest of the world.

Xiaomi’s last Lite series smartphone launch in India was back in 2021 with Mi 11 Lite and since then, no such device has made it’s way to the country even though Xiaomi launched the CIVI 2 as Xiaomi 13 Lite in global markets last year.