Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro

Brand: Xiaomi
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.55-inch, 2750 x 1236 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP + 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP + 50MP
  • Battery 4700mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch curved display with a of 2750 x 1236 pixels. It offers 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, 12-bit colour, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies.

The smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage capacity. It operates on the 14-based HyperOS operating system.

For optics, the Civi 4 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 50MP OIS Omnivision Light Hunter 800 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and f/1.63 aperture. Accompanying it is an 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP f/1.98 portrait telephoto Samsung JN1 lens.

On the front, the device sports a pill-shaped cutout housing dual selfie cameras, including primary a 32MP shooter with an f/2.0 and capability. The secondary sensor is also a 32MP one, but is an ultra-wide angle lens with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support and an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 67W support. For connectivity, you will get 5G, Wi-Fi 6, 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor, Z-Axis linear vibration motor, Blaster and stereo speakers as well.

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Specs

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Green, Purple, Blue, Black

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Vegan Leather

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.55
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2750 × 1236 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Software

OS & UI HyperOS, Android 14

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Omnivision Light Hunter 800 f/1.63 primary sensor, OIS + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 50MP f/1.98 Samsung JN1 portrait telephoto sensor
Rear Camera Features 4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.0 primary sensor, AF + 32MP f/2.4 ultra-wide sensor, EIS
Front Camera Features HDR

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4700
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

