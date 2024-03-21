The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch OLED curved display with a Resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels. It offers 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, 12-bit colour, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies.

The smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage capacity. It operates on the Android 14-based HyperOS operating system.

For optics, the Civi 4 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 50MP OIS Omnivision Light Hunter 800 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and f/1.63 aperture. Accompanying it is an 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP f/1.98 portrait telephoto Samsung JN1 lens.

On the front, the device sports a pill-shaped cutout housing dual selfie cameras, including primary a 32MP shooter with an f/2.0 Aperture and Autofocus capability. The secondary sensor is also a 32MP one, but is an ultra-wide angle lens with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support and an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. For connectivity, you will get Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor, Z-Axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster and stereo speakers as well.