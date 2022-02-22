Xiaomi 12 Pro could soon launch in India

Xiaomi’ flagship smartphones – Xiaomi 12 series was announced in China almost two months back and it seems like the brand is planning on launching the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India soon. The new report also mentions some of the Indian pricing details of the Pro model in the Xiaomi 12 series.

The report comes from MySmartPrice, citing tipster Mukul Sharma as source, which states that Xiaomi will launch the 12 Pro in India in Q1 of 2022. This could mean that the device may break cover by early April of this year. The tipster also tells the publication that the device “will give tough competition to a lot of smartphones in its price segment”. He also claims that the 12 Pro will be priced aggressively in India.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 55,500). One can expect the device to launch in India under Rs 60,000, as per the report. As there’s no official word regarding the India launch and price details from Xiaomi, we’d advice you take the information with a pinch of salt.

An earlier report from the same source also claimed that all of the smartphones under Xiaomi 12 series will debut in India. However, there’s no information regarding the launch of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X as of now.

As for the specs, Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a 100% touch sampling rate DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and gets up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Adreno 730 GPU handles the graphics.