Xiaomi 12 series unveiled, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the Xiaomi 12 series comprising of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 , and the Xiaomi 12X. The Xiaomi 12 Pro and the 12 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while the Xiaomi 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three devices have a triple camera setup along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash storage.

Xiaomi 12 series sales will kick off next month while pre-orders will begin starting December 30. The phones will be available in black, purple, blue, and green colour options. As for the prices, they are as mentioned below:

Xiaomi 12 Pro

8GB + 128GB — CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 55,100)

8GB + 256GB — CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 58,600)

12GB + 256GB — CNY 5,399 (approx Rs 63,30p)

Xiaomi 12

8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 43,300)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 46,900)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 51,600)

Xiaomi 12X

8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 37,500)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,000)

12GB + 256GB : CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,500)

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery that has support for 120W fast charging and is also equipped with Xiaomi’s own Surge P1 charging chip. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include four-unit stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon which has 2x woofers and 2x tweeters. The device runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13.

Xiaomi 12, 12X Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 and the 12X sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1100nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Xiaomi 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both of them come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU on the 12 while on the 12X, they are handled by Adreno 650 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup on both phones including a 50MP IMX766 main camera with OIS, 13MP ultrawide camera and a macro sensor. On the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X are backed by a 4500mAh battery that have support for 67W fast charging. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging on the Xiaomi 12. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The devices run on Android 12 based on MIUI 13.