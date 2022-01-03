Xiaomi 12 Series Global, India launch tipped

Xiaomi recently unveiled its 12 series smartphones comprising of three smartPhones including Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro. Two of these three were powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, the India and Global launch of the Xiaomi 12 series has been tipped.

The report comes from MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma. The tipster has informed the publication that the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones will launch outside China by February end or early March. Furthermore, Xiaomi could also launch its 12 series smartphones in India soon after the global launch, if not around the same time. But, unfortunately, there’s no exact launch date as of now.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The leader of the pack is the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The device sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a 100% touch sampling rate DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Adreno 730 GPU handles the graphics. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup, including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and is also equipped with Xiaomi’s own Surge P1 charging chip. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include four-unit stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, which has 2x woofers and 2x tweeters. The device runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13.