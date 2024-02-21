Xbox Game Pass February 2024 Lineup Refreshed: Indivisible, Space Engineers & More Incoming

For the second half of February 2024, Xbox has refreshed it’s lineup of games that it’ll be making available to the Xbox Game Pass users. Games like Indivisible, Madden NFL 24, Space Engineers and more will be coming to the service alongside perks, DLC updates and more.

Already available on Xbox Game Pass since February 20, 2024 are Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC). The former one’s about a daring space archaeologist who has just unearthed the ancient resting place of a long lost A.I. god known as Grace. He has to go through various fractured A.I. personalities as he uncovers the mystery of why she was shut down all those years ago.

The second one is Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console, and PC), coming on February 22 where you play a brand-new story set across 4 interactive adventures. For the first time ever, players get to explore iconic locations such as the Heeler House, Playgrounds, Creek and a bonus beach location.

Other titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2024 include:

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 27

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – February 27

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 29

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 5

Aside from that, Xbox also reiterated that Diablo IV is coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 28 as Activision’s first title to arrive on the service post the latter’s buyout. Then, the Dune expansion pack in Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now along with a Calm Premium – 3-month trial offer, Apex Legends: Breakout Supercharge Pack, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Drakkar Edition Pack, Puzzle Quest 3: Green Knight’s Gear Bundle and PUBG: Battlegrounds – Exclusive Survivor Pack. On February 29, Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) EA Play and Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) will leave the Game Pass service.