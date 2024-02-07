Xbox Game Pass February 2024 Games Revealed: Madden NFL 24, Resident Evil 3 & More

Xbox has announced a new lineup of games that will be made available under its Game Pass Cloud Gaming service throughout February 2024. These include the likes of Madden NFL 24, Resident Evil 3 and more. Alongside, some new Game Pass Ultra perks have also been revealed.

Xbox Game Pass: February 2024 Games Lineup

The first title on the list of games is Train SIM World 4, that is coming to Cloud, Console and PC via Game Pass on February 7, which is today. Players can roam free along the tracks, hit high speeds and get creative with a host of new tools and features in Train Sim World 4. You can design your own liveries, plan Scenarios and capture rail-fan shots with the new Photo Mode across three detailed routes in the UK, Austria and the USA.

The next one is Madden NFL 24, an American football video game based on the National Football League (NFL). It was released on August 18, 2023, and featured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the cover athlete. The game introduces new technologies such as FieldSENSE and SAPIEN to further elevate the control and realism in throwing, catching and tackling. It will be available on Game Pass for Console and PC starting February 8.

About a week after Madden NFL 24, on February 13, players can play Resident Evil 3 on Cloud, Console and PC. Playing as Jill, you must navigate through the chaotic, zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City, which were re-built using Capcom’s Proprietary RE Engine.

Four more games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2024, including:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

A Little To The Left (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15

PlateUp! (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 15

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 20

Xbox Game Pass: February 2024 DLC Updates, Game Pass Ultimate Perks

As a part of the February 2024 DLC update, Xbox reiterated that Sea of Thieves: Season 11 is now available to download. As for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, download Mighty Doom on mobile and log into the game with your associated Microsoft account to claim your Cacodemon cosmetics for your Mini Slayer.

Then, players can get the Champions Upgrade in F1:23, including 4 New My Team Racing Icons and more with the EA Play membership that’s included with Game Pass Ultimate. In The Sims 4, you can claim the Jungle Adventure Game Pack with your EA Play membership. Then, the Year 11 Starter Pack in Smite is now also claimable, which includes Anubis and his Voice Pack, as well as two skins for Anubis, Gravehound and Cosmic Power, and a 3-Day Account Booster.

Finally, Xbox also revealed that Galactic Civilizations III (PC) and Opus: Echo of Starsong (Cloud, Console, and PC) will be leaving the Game Pass library on February 15. Players can use their membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in their library.