Xbox & Microsoft Announce Free Dune Expansion For Flight Simulator

Xbox and Microsoft, to celebrate the anticipated release of Dune: Part Two, have announced a free game expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator along which they are launching a bespoke Xbox hardware. With the dune expansion, the flight simulator leaves Earth for the first time.

”Microsoft Flight Simulator, working with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, for the first time ever takes players beyond Planet Earth into the harsh deserts of the world of “Dune” and the planet “Arrakis”, said Xbox. The skies of Arrakis can be travelled through a deft craft called an ornithopter, a nimble flying machine propelled by four precisely tuned oscillating wings.

The Royal Atreides Ornithopter is a special ultra-performance variant of the craft, known for its “lightning acceleration, blazing speeds, and precision maneuverability” when under the control of pilots skilled in its operation.

Microsoft Flight Simulator players have the opportunity starting today to experience the Royal Atreides Ornithopter in this latest expansion. which includes three tutorials: take-off, landing, and freefall. Once they have mastered the basics, they can move on to attempt the package’s six activities: five-time trials and a rescue mission where aviators must save their flight instructor before a massive sandstorm engulfs him.

Aside from this, a specially designed Xbox Series S console holder inspired by the Ornithopter has also been unveiled. In addition, Xbox introduced the world’s first floating Xbox Controller. “Hovering above oceans of sand dunes like an Ornithopter, the visually stunning design will look great in any living room”, said Xbox.

The company is giving away this set of custom hardware and you can take advantage of the promotion by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet during the Entry Period. The giveaway runs exclusively from February 13, 2024 through March 25, 2024