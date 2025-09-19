WZATCO Alpha Xtreme, WZATCO Legend Optimus Projectors Launched in India

WZATCO, one of India’s home entertainment brands, has announced the launch of its latest smart projectors – WZATCO Alpha Xtreme and Legend Optimus. “Available now on Amazon and the WZATCO website, the new models combine advanced technology, premium features, and affordability,” according to the company.

WZATCO Alpha Xtreme, Legend Optimus: Price

The Alpha Xtreme is priced at Rs 24,990 while the Legend Optimus is priced at Rs 29,990.

WZATCO Alpha Xtreme, Legend Optimus: Features

Both models come with Netflix Certification and certified Android 13.0 Operating System, enabling users to enjoy direct access to popular OTT platforms. With fully automatic adjustments built in, users will be able to experience seamless setup. Both models are equipped with Dolby sound technology also.

The Alpha Xtreme projector offers a native Full HD (1920 × 1080p) resolution with support for 4K playback and a brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens, enabling projection sizes of up to 150 inches. It features a contrast ratio of 8000:1, along with auto focus, auto keystone correction, auto screen alignment, and auto obstacle avoidance.

On the connectivity front, the Alpha Extreme includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and multiple ports: 2x HDMI, 2x USB, RJ45 LAN, AV, and a 3.5mm audio out. The system runs on Android 13, giving users access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix and Prime Video through official licensing.

Audio is handled by dual box speakers, while two-way Bluetooth allows the projector to connect with external speakers or act as one. Other features include a dust-proof sealed engine, AI voice assistant, and even ChatGPT integration for interactive use.

The Legend Optimus on the other hand also comes with a native Full HD (1920 × 1080p) resolution and supports 4K HDR and HLG playback. It delivers 2000 ANSI lumens brightness, a 9000:1 contrast ratio, and can project images up to 150 inches in size. For ease of use, it includes auto focus, auto keystone correction, auto screen fit, and auto obstacle avoidance, allowing users to set it up instantly without manual adjustments.

On the connectivity side, the Legend Optimus features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and a wide range of ports including 2x HDMI (with one HDMI ARC supporting Dolby Atmos), 2x USB, LAN, AV, and a 3.5mm audio out.

The device runs on Android TV OS 13.0, giving access to a range of apps with official Netflix certification. For audio, it packs dual 10W Hi-Fi stereo speakers, while two-way Bluetooth enables flexible pairing with external audio systems.

Other highlights include a dust-proof sealed engine, voice assistant support, and HDMI ARC with Dolby Atmos compatibility, making it suitable for immersive home theater setups.