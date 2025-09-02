XElectron Techno and Techno Plus Android Smart Projectors Launched in India

XElectron, one of India’s homegrown consumer electronics and smart home technology brands, has expanded its LED smart projector range with the launch of XElectron Techno and Techno Plus Smart Projectors. Here’s everything to know about the new smart projectors.

XElectron Techno, Techno Plus: Price, Availability

The C7 Techno and C7 Techno Plus will be available at a price of Rs 6,990 and Rs 8,990, respectively, on all leading e-commerce platforms and on XElectron’s official website, backed by a one-year nationwide warranty.

XElectron Techno, Techno Plus: Features

Powered by Android 13.0 with an Amlogic T95OS quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage, both projectors deliver screen size up to 150 inches in both 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios. A powerful LED light source and a 5000:1 dynamic contrast ratio ensures enhanced brightness, clarity and visual depth paired with a built-in 20W Bluetooth speaker.

The Techno Plus offers a premium EDGE with Native Full HD (1080p) resolution, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone and exceptional 9000 lumens brightness, while the Techno comes with Native HD (720p) resolution, Auto Keystone, Remote Focus. Both models support multiple language options, including English, Hindi, Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Chinese and feature 210 degree rotation for comfortable viewing from all angles and directions.

With support for all major video, audio and image formats, a projection distance of up to 3.6 meters, and a lifespan of up to 40,000 hours, the projectors offer long-lasting performance and versatile usage, making them ideal for binge-watching, gaming, business meetings and even outdoor screenings. Screen mirroring from Android, iOS and Windows devices is also supported.