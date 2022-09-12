Wings Phantom 260 TWS launched in India

Wings, one of India’s gaming centric brands, has launched the Phantom 260 TWS earbuds in India. The latest audio wearable in its gaming series boasts of technologies which include Bluetooth v5.3, Open and On, BoldBass, SpeedSync, and BulletCharge apart from ENC, Low Latency, and a 30-hour battery life.

The Wings Phantom 260 TWS Gaming Earbuds are priced at just Rs 1499 and will be available on Amazon.in and on the Wings website starting 12th September 2022.

The Wings Phantom 260 TWS have an earbuds case that sports a matte-finished black body with some green LED accents. The buds have an ultra-low 40ms latency which helps with a better sync between audio and video. One can switch between standard and gaming modes with just the click of a button for 5 seconds.

Adding to that is the ENC technology with quad mics in place. Further, the audio of the earbuds relies on 13mm graphene drivers. With the latest Bluetooth v5.3 tech, the Wings Phantom 260 features SpeedSync which offers instant pairing with the device.

Further, there’s Open and On which initiates the pairing the moment you flip open the case. Thanks to Bluetooth v5.3, the Wings Phantom 260 stays connected to devices with a range of up to 15 metres.

One can get up to 8 hours of non-stop gaming audio on a single charge and up to 30 hours along with its charging case, claims Wings. A simple 10-minute charge gives 100 minutes more for playtime. At the touch of a button, one can access the Google Assistant or Apple Siri to ask for weather forecasts or traffic updates, control their music or calls, and a lot more. Lastly, the buds are IPX5 sweat and water-resistant as well.