Blaupunkt BTW15 TWS earbuds launched in India with 14-hour playtime

Blaupunkt has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India, called the BTW15. The new earbuds come with a 14-hour playtime and have 10mm drivers. Apart from that, the buds also come with smart touch controls and an LED digital battery display on the case which shows the amount of juice left in the case.

The BTW15 are available in White, Black, Blue and Green. These amazing earbuds are launched at an incredible price of just Rs 999/-. The product is already available on Amazon and Blaupunkt’s own website.

The audio of the Blaupunkt BTW15 relies on 10mm drivers that are claimed to deliver “powerful bass, clear vocals and crisp high tones”. With the Smart LED Digital display, you can easily to know the Battery Consumption on Charging Case. After one full charge, the earbuds can be used continuously for up to 14 hours with charging case. With USB-C fast charging design, the charging case can be fully recharged within a short time.

The earbuds have touch controls using which you can access voice assistant as well. You can also softly tap on the earbud to skip songs, adjust volume, and answer/reject calls. Lastly, the buds are IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance.

In recent news related to Blaupunkt, the brand launched the Blaupunkt BTW09 in India late last month. They come with an effective noise cancellation level of -35db, including airports, subways, and busy streets. It comes with Blink Pair Technology where you can open the case and you get connected.

They include 6 MICs, 3 in each bud. Each MIC serves a specific function. The first is the Voice mic, which moves your voice. Then there’s the Feed Forward mic, which picks up on any outside noise. And then there is the Feedback mic.