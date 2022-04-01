Whirlpool launches Neo Fresh Glass door refrigerators, price starts Rs 33,000

Whirlpool has launched the all-new range of Neo Fresh Glassdoor Frost-Free refrigerators in India.

They are available in Crystal Black, Crystal Mirror, Pixel, Galaxy finishes, in 265L and 292L capacities, and 2 star and 3 star energy ratings. The Whirlpool Neo Fresh Glassdoor Frost-Free refrigerators will be available on company’s website. They will also be available at all leading consumer electronic retail stores at a starting price of Rs 33,000.

Whirlpool Neo Fresh features

Skillfully designed for Indian homes, the frost free range has been designed based on a strong consumer insight. Neo Fresh Glassdoor ticks all the boxes of design, aesthetics, innovation and technology.

The company says that they provide meaningful and consumer friendly refrigeration solutions without the worry of scratches and smudges. They also have inverter technology which makes them highly energy efficient and best for environment conscious consumers.

These Whirlpool Neo Fresh refrigerators come in multiple colors and capacities. They are packed with advanced technologies which give up to 12 days of garden freshness. Its 6th Sense DeepFreeze Technology prevents cold air from escaping even when the freezer door is opened and its Microblock Technology prevents up to 99% of bacterial growth in your fruits and vegetables.

Further, the Vegetable Crisper with Honeycomb Moisture Lock-in Technology maintains optimum moisture in the vegetables. The effective anti-odour action of Active Deo ensures that different odors don’t mix with each other.

