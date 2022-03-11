Whirlpool launches Magicook Pro range of Convection Microwave Ovens with in-built Air Fryer

Whirlpool has launched the all new 29L Magicook Pro range of Convection Microwave Ovens with in-built Air Fryer. This new range comes with 3 variants and the price starts from Rs 18,900.

Whirlpool Magicook Pro Microwave Ovens Features

The new range with its superior technology comes with unique in-built features such as the air fryer to ensure oil free cooking. The in-built Air Fryer slashes calories and uses less oil, making every indulgence guilt-free and healthier. The sanitization feature keeps germs at bay and immunity booster menu for healthy and delectable food.

The Sanitization Mode ensures clean, hygienic and sanitized glass containers, plastic containers including baby bottles and disposable food containers. With a certified claim, this mode removes up to 99.9% of identified bacteria from glass containers and 93% of identified bacteria from plastic containers when used as per the User Guide.

The company says that these large capacity microwave ovens have been designed with a strong consumer insight. This is based on changing consumer attitudes and behaviours towards a healthier lifestyle.

In addition, the Whirlpool Magicook Pro range also comes with a rotisserie that offers a uniform roast with up to 230-degree temperature. This allows consumers to indulge in tandoori cravings. Further, they also come with a pre-programmed menu of over 300 exotic dishes.

The all new Zero Waste feature uses food leftovers such as cauliflower stalk, bitter gourd skin, apple peel, potato skin and various cuts of meat to create broths, sauces and chutneys.

Lastly, there is the inbuilt Immunity Menu which helps create recipes that are rich in nutrients and anti-oxidants. The recipes include healthy ingredients such as amaranth, dates, ragi, gooseberries and more for wholesome wellness.

Last year Whirlpool launched 4 door refrigerators in the India market. The series starts at Rs 167,600. They are available exclusively for purchase at the company’s website.