Whirlpool launches 3D Cool AI Inverter ACs in India

Whirlpool of India, has launched its new range of 3D Cool AI Inverter ACs. The new range is equipped with AI Xpand technology that ensures adaptive cooling by intuitively expanding its cooling capacity to upto 115%. Available in 1 ton and 1.5 ton with 3 star and 5 star energy ratings, the range will be available on Whirlpool India website and all leading consumer electronic retail stores.

The new Whirlpool ACs are powered by 3D cool technology with 3 air intake vents and 4-way swing, that enable faster removal of hot air and maximum spread of cool air for optimum and efficient cooling according to the company. The 3D Cool AI AC through its unique Adaptive Intelligence Xpand Technology, Senses the cooling requirement, Adapts its performance and Expands its cooling capacity to deliver quick & efficient cooling.

The company claims that the 3D cool air conditioner cools the room 25% faster vis-a-vis a normal inverter AC and ensures the cold air reaches every corner of the room. Its distinctive Microblock technology removes 99.9% of bacteria in the room. The anti-rust coil coating prevents the coil from rusting and improves its life.

The new 3D Cool AI air conditioners are also backed by an efficient compressor that cools even at a temperature of 55 degrees and the longer air throw facilitates uniform corner to corner cooling.

