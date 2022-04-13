Realme launches new convertible Air Conditioners in India, debuts into AC Segment

Realme today announced realme TechLife ecosystem’s foray into the Air Conditioner segment, to cater to the customers’ cooling requirements ahead of the onset of summers. As temperatures across the country soar, customers are increasingly looking for convertible ACs. The new range of realme convertible Air Conditioners will be available on Flipkart in 1 ton and 1.5-ton capacities at a starting price of Rs 27,790.

Specifically designed for the Indian summer season, the convertible ACs can cool even at a peak temperature of 55-degrees celsius. It comes with three cooling modes to create the suitable cooling ambience for every user.

Additionally, the realme convertible Air Conditioners alters the cooling capacity based on the number of people in the room, thus ensuring the optimal temperature while saving on power. The ACs also feature Inverter Compressor Technology to facilitate faster, precise, and efficient cooling operations.

Technologically advanced, the new range comes with an Auto Clean feature that helps protect the unit from moisture, dust, and mold. It is also equipped with Blue Fin Technology for effective protection of coils, along with a 100% copper condenser & Inner Grooved copper tubes to facilitate more efficient heat transfer. It is also characterized by silent operation and comes equipped with an eco-friendly refrigerant, and supports stabiliser free operation.

As for other recent launches, Realme also forayed into the washing machines segment in India. Specifically built for the Indian consumers, the Realme Washing Machines have a 1400 RPM spin cycle, Air Dry technology, Hard Water Wash and collar scrubber along with pulsation technologies ensure deep, layered cleaning with every wash. In addition, the outer body of the washing machine is made of durable plastic, which makes it rust and corrosion-free, claims the brand. Equipped with a heavy-duty motor, the new range ensures the high longevity of the appliance.