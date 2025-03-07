Whirlpool 3D Cool 2025 Air Conditioner Range Launched in India

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has launched its new Whirlpool 3D Cool 2025 Air Conditioner range, powered by 6th Sense Technology, for an “enhanced cooling experience at the press of a single button.” This technology intuitively senses and adapts to consumers’ needs, as per the company.

Whirlpool 3D Cool 2025 Air Conditioner Range: Price, Availability

The Air Conditioner Range 2025 is available on Whirlpool’s website at a capacity available from 1 ton to 2 ton in 3 star and 5 star energy rating respectively, starting at Rs 31,490.

Whirlpool 3D Cool 2025 Air Conditioner Range: Features

The unique 6th Sense Technology in the latest Whirlpool Air Conditioners coupled with 3D Cool Technology provides a personalised cooling experience to deliver optimal comfort levels with maximum energy efficiency. Powered by smart Sensors & advanced algorithms it intuitively senses changes in the environment & weather conditions to dynamically adjust temperature, humidity, airflow, and direction of air.

Read More: LG PuriCare AeroBooster Air Care Solution Announced: Everything to Know

The new range of ACs feature customised 3D air modes like Focused Air Mode for quick and intense cooling, Diffused Air Mode for a gentle breeze that cools the room without harshness on the skin, and Sweep Air Mode for uniform cooling across the room with a 4-way swing. The ACs also have inverter compressor technology.

It is designed with unique 3D air vents that facilitate rapid removal of hot air from the room, resulting in quick and powerful cooling even in extreme temperatures as high as 55°C*. With Xpand technology, one can instantly convert the cooling capacity of the AC according to their changing cooling requirements. Users can convert the capacity of the AC in 5 different steps starting from as low as 47% which saves maximum energy to as high as 110%.