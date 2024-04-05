When Are The 2024 Apple iPads Coming?

It’s been more than a year since the iPad lineup was updated and Apple has been working hard on launching the new models. However, Apple has faced multiple delays in launching the 2024 models of iPads due to various reasons but now, we may finally have a believable launch timeframe.

Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air 2024: Launch Timeframe

According to a DigiTimes report, the 2024 models of Apple iPads, including thenAir and the Pro, aren’t too far from launch. Citing sources at Taiwanese suppliers, the report says that mass production of camera lenses for the upcoming iPads has been “repeatedly postponed,” and the report mentions that a “production launch” will probably take place in May.

According to a report from last week that came via Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is targeting an “early May” launch for its 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air models as the production is already increasing in Asia. Gurman mentioned that Apple is finalising iPadOS software development for these new models and that advanced OLED display manufacturing techniques are also causing the launch to be delayed.

The iPad Pro models — codenamed J717, J718, J720 and J721 — are expected to be powered by the new M3 chip and work with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. As for the iPad Air, it will get a new Processor and will be available in a new 12.9-screen size. This will give consumers an option for a bigger iPad at a cheaper price point than the Pro model.

The Apple iPad was reported to launch in March 2024 multiple times before getting delayed for an early April arrival. Due to unfinished software and complex manufacturing for the new OLED screen on the iPad Pro, the launch has been delayed for early May.

As a cherry on top, the upcoming iPad models with the model numbers A2836 and A2837 were recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website confirming imminent India launch. Now, another publication has spotted the upcoming iPads with the model numbers A2898 and A2899 on the same certification website, signalling the 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air launch is near.