Apple Gears Up for March Product Launches: New iPad, MacBook Air, and More

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new products, including upcoming iPad and MacBook Air models that may be unveiled in March. Although Apple has not yet confirmed its launch plans, analyst Mark Gurman has provided some information about the potential releases in his Power On newsletter. The Cupertaino-based company is expected to announce a range of devices before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

New iPad Pro and MacBook Air Under Mass Production

Gurman’s newsletter reveals that the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models are currently undergoing mass production, with a scheduled release by the end of March. The MacBook Air is poised to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch display options, featuring Apple’s in-house M3 processors, replacing the existing M2-powered models. Additionally, Gurman suggests that accessories like Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils for the iPad Pro might accompany the release, as hinted by the first beta version of iOS 17.4.

Read More:

Apple iOS 18: Advancements in Generative AI, Messaging Features Expected

Apple’s DMA Compliance Impact: Opera One, Set to Debut on iOS in Europe

Highlights of the Upcoming iPad Models

The rumoured 2024 iPad model is speculated to boast new OLED screens, promising enhanced colour contrast and power efficiency compared to mini-LED screens. The iPad Pro, running on the M3 chip, could feature a landscape-oriented Face ID camera. Furthermore, a 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to be part of the lineup, with leaked renders suggesting a new camera design. MagSafe charging and other upgrades are also anticipated.