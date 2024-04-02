HomeNewsList Of iPadOS 18, iOS 18 Compatible Models Leaked, May Drop Support...

List Of iPadOS 18, iOS 18 Compatible Models Leaked, May Drop Support For Two iPad Pros

A new online leak has emerged, claiming to shed light on the compatible models for iPadOS 18 and iOS 18.

By Abhishek Malhotra
The development for 18 and iPadOS 18 is on full swing at Apple as the company prepares to release the first betas for these software updates at WWDC 2024. A new leak has now hinted towards the list of compatible models for iPadOS 18, while iOS 18 would run on all devices that ran iOS 17.

iPadOS 18 Compatibility List (Rumoured)

As per a private account on X, spotted by 9to5Mac, iPadOS 18 will drop support for the following devices: 

  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation)
  • iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

As for the iPadOS 18 compatible models, these include:

  • iPad: 2019 and later
  • iPad mini: 2019 and later
  • iPad Air: 2019 and later
  • iPad Pro 2018 and later

For some reason, Apple has decided to drop support for iPad Pro (10.5-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation) which are both powered by the A10X Fusion while the iPad (7th generation) which is powered by the A10 Fusion would still be able to run iOS 18. This list is still a rumoured one and hasn’t been confirmed to be official by Apple.

iOS 18 Compatibility List (Rumoured)

As per the leak, the iOS 18 software update will be compatible with models including:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation)

These are the same models that supported iOS 17 last year, meaning Apple isn’t introducing any changes in the list of iPhones that support iOS 18.

