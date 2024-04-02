List Of iPadOS 18, iOS 18 Compatible Models Leaked, May Drop Support For Two iPad Pros

The development for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 is on full swing at Apple as the company prepares to release the first betas for these software updates at WWDC 2024. A new leak has now hinted towards the list of compatible models for iPadOS 18, while iOS 18 would run on all devices that ran iOS 17.

iPadOS 18 Compatibility List (Rumoured)

As per a private account on X, spotted by 9to5Mac, iPadOS 18 will drop support for the following devices:

iPad (6th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

As for the iPadOS 18 compatible models, these include:

iPad: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad Pro 2018 and later

For some reason, Apple has decided to drop support for iPad Pro (10.5-inch) and iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation) which are both powered by the A10X Fusion Processor while the iPad (7th generation) which is powered by the A10 Fusion would still be able to run iOS 18. This list is still a rumoured one and hasn’t been confirmed to be official by Apple.

iOS 18 Compatibility List (Rumoured)

As per the leak, the iOS 18 software update will be compatible with models including:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

These are the same models that supported iOS 17 last year, meaning Apple isn’t introducing any changes in the list of iPhones that support iOS 18.