WhatsApp testing rich link previews for the text status update

Messaging app WhatsApp seems to be now working on other new improvements to the status. Now WhatsApp may soon add rich link previews to text status updates.

WhatsApp Rich Link Previews

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app owned by Meta has been spotted testing rich link previews for text status updates when sharing a link as a text status update. Currently, when sharing a link to text status updates on the WhatsApp beta for Android, there is already a preview, but it is not a rich preview.

The report has shared the screenshot that is said to be taken from a WhatsApp for iOS beta version. It shows the differences between the current text status update and the new one in the works. The feature is currently being tested in the iOS app and should also be available for Android and desktops in the future.

“WhatsApp creates a rich preview by including extra information in the shared link. In the future, WhatsApp intends to deliver improved link previews. At a later point, WhatsApp will undoubtedly offer the same feature to WhatsApp beta for Android and Desktop,” noted WABetaInfo.

In a related news, WhatsApp will reportedly add chat filters to its platform. The feature will let users add some simple filters to quickly find certain chats. Users will find four options under the section – Unread chats, Contacts, Non-contacts, and Groups.

In addition, the chat filter option is only visible when tapping the search option in business accounts. At the moment, the feature is not available on WhatsApp non business accounts.

The chat filter option has been in the test phase for beta users of the desktop version of WhatsApp. It is visible by users of the WhatsApp beta UWP 2.2216.40 app. We expect WhatsApp to release it to the general public via an update soon.