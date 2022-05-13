WhatsApp may introduce chat filters to all users

Messaging app WhatsApp will reportedly chat filters to its platform. The feature will enable users to find particular chats using filters.

According to a report of WABetaInfo, the chat filters feature will roll out in a future update for Android, iOS, and desktop users. The feature will let users add some simple filters to quickly find certain chats. Users will find four options under the section – Unread chats, Contacts, Non-contacts, and Groups.

In addition, the chat filter option is only visible when tapping the search option in business accounts. At the moment, the feature is not available on WhatsApp non business accounts.

According to the report, “WhatsApp is making it easier to search for unread chats, contacts, non-contacts, and groups. Standard WhatsApp accounts will also be able to use the same feature in a future update of the app, but there is another difference: the filter button will be always visible even when you are not searching for chats and messages.”

The chat filter option has been in the test phase for beta users of the desktop version of WhatsApp. It is visible by users of the WhatsApp beta UWP 2.2216.40 app. We expect WhatsApp to release it to the general public via an update soon.

Meanwhile, Meta-owned WhatsApp started rolling out message reactions feature for all users earlier this month. Now the users can express their emotions to their chats. Initially users will get only six emoji reactions, including like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks. To add a reaction, you need to long press on a message to which you want to react. Then tap to select the displayed emoji.

In addition, you can now send files within WhatsApp up to 2GB in size at a time, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is an increase from the previous limit of 100MB. WhatsApp also announced that it would also double the maximum size of group chats to 512 members up from 256.