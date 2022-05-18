WhatsApp testing Premium Subscription model for Business Profiles

WhatsApp has been actively introducing new features in recent times, and a new report suggests that it is working to introduce a new subscription plan for business accounts called WhatsApp Premium.

WhatsApp Premium Subscription Model

According to a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Premium, a subscription-based model, is being explored for WhatsApp Business. Under this model, the Business accounts can opt to pay a set amount for numerous services and capabilities.

The report further tells us that WhatsApp Business profile owners can also opt-out of WhatsApp Premium and continue using the current version. The WhatsApp premium plan is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop. However, the feature is exclusively for business accounts and is optional.

The WhatsApp Premium membership plan would allow WhatsApp’s Business app customers to connect up to ten devices using the same WhatsApp number. The screenshot shared by the report shows all 10 linked devices can be renamed separately to be easily identified. As of now, users can link up to four devices when using multi-device.

The WhatsApp Premium service will allow businesses to create a unique custom business link. In addition, WhatsApp Premium will allow business accounts to build a custom URL, such as wa.me/contact (name of the business). As a result, WhatsApp users will be able to recognise and communicate with business accounts easily.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp may soon let you exit groups silently. When users want to exit a WhatsApp group, other people will not be notified in the chat. Only group admins will be able to see who exits the group. The others members of the group will not know it. In addition, WhatsApp recently increased the limit of participants to a group from 256 to 512.

Currently, when users exit a group, WhatsApp typically adds a system message in the chat to inform all participants that they exited the group. The feature is under development on WhatsApp Desktop beta at the moment.