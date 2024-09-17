What is Reliance Jio iActivate Service: Everything to Know

Reliance, earlier this month, launched a new service called Jio iActivate allowing users to enable hassle-free SIM activation where the SIM card is delivered to the user. The service has quickly garnered attention of the users online and here’s everything you should know about it.

What is Reliance Jio iActivate service?

Jio has introduced iActivate, a feature that enables users to activate their SIM cards entirely from home through their mobile devices. The process is simple—users need to capture a live selfie or video for identity verification and upload the required documents, all from their phone. This eliminates the need for any physical visits or paperwork, offering a seamless experience.

For those who prefer another route, Jio also provides a free SIM card delivery service. Customers can order a SIM online, and when it arrives, the delivery agent will assist in completing the activation right at the doorstep. Both options make getting started with Jio quick and hassle-free.

How to Access Jio iActivate?

To access Jio’s iActivate service, you need to follow the steps below:

Download the MyJio App from Google Play Store or Apple App store Once logged in, scroll down and find the “Get Jio SIM – iActivate” option and tap on it. Next, enter the required details and tap on Generate OTP. Now, choose between an eSIM or a physical SIM, as per your preference. Select the ‘Jio iActivate’ option and proceed. For KYC, you can carry out the process either through Aadhaar OTP or through Digilocker.

The service is entirely free which means you do not have to pay any extra fee for validating it. If a customer doesn’t want to do the process via the app, they can contact the Jio sales store near them or customer care team to get a new SIM card delivered to their address.

Does competition offer a similar service?

Jio’s main competitor, Airtel, also offers a similar service where users can get either a prepaid or a postpaid SIM card home-delivered. We couldn’t find an option to instantly apply for a new e-SIM through the Airtel Thanks app, which is an option Jio offers through its iActivate service. Vodafone Idea also offers a similar home delivery service for its SIM card but again, an e-SIM activation option is missing. However, both Airtel and Vi offer the home delivery of SIM free of cost.