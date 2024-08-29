Reliance Jio Increases Prices of Prepaid Plans that Bundle Netflix Subscription

Reliance Jio has reportedly increased the prices of a couple of its prepaid plans that come with a bundled Netflix subscription. This price hike comes nearly two months after Jio raised prices for all its prepaid plans, shortly after which Airtel did the same. Here are the revised prices of the Jio prepaid plans that come with a Netflix subscription.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans with Netflix: New Prices

As reported by The Hindu, the Jio prepaid plans that were initially listed at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,499, now cost Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799, respectively. The cheaper Prepaid plan includes the Netflix Mobile plan while the more expensive one comes with the Netflix Basic plan. Those who opt for the cheaper one will be able to access Netflix on a smartphone or a tablet and only through one device at a time. The highest Resolution users get for video streaming is 480p.

As for the more expensive Rs 1,799 plan, it allows users to access Netflix on any device they might have, including a phone, smart TV, tablet, laptop, etc. This plan supports up to 720p quality videos.

Read More: MediaTek and JioThings Launch 4G Smart Android Cluster, 4G Smart Module for 2-Wheelers

With a validity of 84 days, aside from the bundled Netflix subscription, these Jio prepaid plans also offer users unlimited Talk time as well as unlimited 5G connectivity along with 100 SMS per day. The Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799 Jio prepaid plans have 2GB and 3GB of daily high-speed 4G data, on the exhaustion of which, unlimited data is accessible at just 64Kbps speeds.

The new plans are now visible on the Reliance jio website and the MyJio App so users interested in the plan can recharge their number via these two sources.