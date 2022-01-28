WeCool Moonwalk M2 TWS earbuds with ENC launched for Rs 1599

WeCool has announced the launch of its latest Moonwalk M2 in its TWS series in the Indian market. The Moonwalk M2 comes in black colour with a price tag of Rs 1599.

WeCool is offering 12 months of warranty on the Moonwalk M2. It is now available for sale via Amazon.

WeCool Moonwalk M2 Features

Moonwalk M2 is a compact TWS with an attractive case and it packs 10mm dynamic drivers that aim to deliver a thumping sound as per the company. The earbuds are lightweight, comfortable, and fit suitably in the ear. The TWS headset works wirelessly up to 10m range with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

The earbuds come with enhanced call performance and impressive bass with gaming mode. The newly launched earbuds also offer an IPX5 rating that makes it splash proof. Further, it has four LEDs that indicate the battery status.

The company claims a battery life of up to 8 hours of continuous music with a single charge. In addition, with a charging case it can deliver up to 32 hours of battery life. Earbuds can be additionally charged 4 times from the magnetic charging case. The charging case supports Type C fast charging.

The Moonwalk M2 supports Environmental Noise Cancellation to cancel out the ambient noise during calls. The TWS also supports a dedicated Gaming mode, which can be activated via pressing the earbuds.

They support Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity, and have a quick pair technology. Lastly, the TWS also have support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants .

