Advertisement

Was there a need to launch new Realme Narzo series in India?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 16, 2020 11:11 am

Latest News

The company introduced Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A smartphones during an online launch event.
Advertisement

Realme recently introduced the launch of a new Narzo series in India. The company introduced Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A smartphones during an online launch event. 

 

With this, Realme brought a new series to India, however, the phones introduced were not new. Yes, you heard that right! The Realme Narzo 10 is just a rebranded version of the Realme 6i and Realme Narzo 10A is a rebranded version of the Realme C3. So, does it make sense these smartphones under a new series?

 

Realme currently have three series that cater to different price segment. The Realme C-series include phones like Realme C3, which is meant for the entry-level segment. The Realme number series like Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro belongs to the budget or mid-budget segment. Then comes the Realme X series, which is meant for the premium segment. The series includes Realme X2 Pro, Realme X50 Pro and more. 

 

Advertisement

Realme has defined its segment with these series. If a person looking for a budget smartphone ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 then Realme C-series is one of the choices. If a user wants to spend between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000, then Realme number series come into the picture. Furthermore, if one wants to buy a premium smartphone with the latest hardware then Realme X series is the one for them. 

 

So adding the Narzo series in between, will only create some confusion in the customers’ mind. Take an example of Realme Narzo 10. The smartphone is available at the price tag of Rs 11,999. Customers will consider it as a new smartphone and one would expect it to come with the latest hardware specs. 

 

However, if you compare it with Realme 6, which is only Rs 1,000 more than the Realme Narzo 10, you will notice that the former comes with better specs like 90Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, MediaTek Helio G90T processor and better fast charging support. So, if the company would have gone with the original moniker of Realme 6i, users would be less confused and it would have been easier to understand that the latest smartphone is another version of the Realme 6 series. 

 

Same goes with Realme Narzo 10A. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Realme C3 smartphone that was launched in Indonesia. The smartphone comes with a similar set of specifications, but the international variant is loaded with a dual-camera setup. The company could have used Realme C3 Triple moniker or something in similar tangent to make it easier for the customers to understand its series. 

 

Launching smartphones is always a welcome move and we have seen Ralme introducing a quite of new smartphones at regular interval of time. However, introducing new series should be done with care as the more number of series launched, the more consumer will get confused and it will make it difficult to make a decision to buy a smartphone from this brand that has so many confusing series at a similar price point.

Realme Watch officially teased, to launch soon in India

Realme C2 gets a new update in India, brings May security patch

Realme TV and Realme Watch to launch in India on May 25

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Narzo 10 Realme Narzo 10A Realme 6i Realme C3 Realme X series Realme C3 Realme smartphones Realme Narzo series Realme 6 Realme X50 Pro Realme India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei P40 Lite 5G goes official with Kirin 820 SoC and 64MP quad cameras

Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3 and Realme 3i get a new update in India

pTron introduces new range of audio devices in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review
Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy

Xiaomi M10: Expectation, reality, controversy
Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies