Realme C3 new variant launched with triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 1:05 pm

The Realme C3 Thailand variant features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera.
Realme C3 was launched in India earlier this month. Now the company has launched a new version of the C3 in Thailand, which comes with triple cameras at the back instead of dual cameras in India.

The Realme C3 in Thailand is priced at BAHT 3,999  which is approx. Rs 9,000 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. In comparison, the dual-camera Indian variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 6,999. It has two colour options - Blazing Red and Frozen Blue.

The Realme C3 Thailand variant features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.

The Indian version of the Realme C3 features a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Another difference between the Indian variant and the new model is that the latter comes with a fingerprint reader on the back, which Realme claims can unlock the smartphone in 0.27 seconds. The Indian variant lacked a fingerprint sensor. The rest of the Realme C3 specifications remain the same.

Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.

