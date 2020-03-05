Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz refresh rate display launched in India

The Realme 6 is available in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options. Both the smartphones are loaded with 90Hz refresh rate.

Advertisement

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest smartphones, the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, in India.

The Realme 6 is available in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options. The Realme 6 Pro is available in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options. The Realme 6 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option, Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage model. The first sale will start from March 13 from Flipkart and Realme.com.





Realme 6 comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage model. The smartphone will go on sale on March 11 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 6 Pro

Advertisement

To start with the Realme 6 Pro, the smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display along with 90.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate.

On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. This is the first smartphone in India that comes with NavIC navigation system. The smartphone comes loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 20x Zoom capabilities and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it is loaded with a dual in-display selfie camera with a 16-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The Realme 6 Pro is loaded 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with company’s Realme UI running on top of it. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the hardware front, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The Realme 6 is loaded with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.72 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of software, it runs on Android 10 with company’s own Realme UI running on top of it. The Realme 6 is loaded with a 4300mAh battery and the company has added 30W flash charge support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C port and dual-SIM support.