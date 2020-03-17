  • 20:27 Mar 17, 2020

Realme 6i launched with 48MP quad rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 4:47 pm

The Realme 6i comes in White Milk and Green Tea colours.
Realme has launched Realme 6i smartphone in Myanmar today. The phone is priced at 2,49,990 Myanmar Kyat (Rs 13,100 approx.) for the 3GB RAM with 64GB storage version and 2,99,990 Myanmar Kyat (Rs 15,720 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The Realme 6i comes in White Milk and Green Tea colours.

Realme 6i features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme 6i

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It has 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

A quad rear camera setup is present on the Realme 6i with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Realme 6i is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W charger bundled. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.x 9.0 mm and it weighs 195 grams.

