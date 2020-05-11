Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 10 is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge.

Realme has today finally launched its Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in India. Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in White and Green colours. Realme Narzo 10A comes with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in So White and So Blue colour variants.

Realme Narzo 10 will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on March 18 while the Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale starting from May 22.

Realme Narzo 10



The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. Eye Care mode is also available on Realme Narzo 10, which supports the screen color temperature adjustment function, by raising the screen color temperature to reduce the screen blue light radiation, to prevent eye strain.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.





The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.



Realme Narzo 10 is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.4 x 9.0 mm and it weighs 199 grams.



Realme Narzo 10A



The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB.



The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The company claims that it delivers 727.7 hours of standby time, 43.9 hours of call time, 10.6 hours of PUBG, 19.4 hours of online music and 20.8 hours of online movies. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.





Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.



Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.4 x 75.0 x 8.95 mm and it weighs 195 grams.



