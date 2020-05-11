Advertisement

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 1:10 pm

Latest News

Realme Narzo 10 is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge.
Advertisement

Realme has today finally launched its Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones in India. Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999.  It comes in White and Green colours. Realme Narzo 10A comes with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in So White and So Blue colour variants.

 

Realme Narzo 10 will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com on March 18 while the Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale starting from May 22.

Advertisement


Realme Narzo 10

The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. Eye Care mode is also available on Realme Narzo 10, which supports the screen color temperature adjustment function, by raising the screen color temperature to reduce the screen blue light radiation, to prevent eye strain.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

Realme Narzo 10
The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Realme Narzo 10 is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.4 x 9.0 mm and it weighs 199 grams.

Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB.

The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The company claims that it delivers 727.7 hours of standby time, 43.9 hours of call time, 10.6 hours of PUBG, 19.4 hours of online music and 20.8 hours of online movies. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 164.4 x 75.0 x 8.95 mm and it weighs 195 grams.

Coronavirus Impact: Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A ,Vivo V19, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale and launch postponed

Realme Narzo series to be now launched in India on April 21

Does Realme Narzo series launch make sense amid Coronavirus lockdown?

Realme Narzo series launch postponed second time in India

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to launch in India on May 11: How to watch, expected price, specifications

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launching in India today: How to watch, specifications, expected price

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme Narzo Realme Narzo 10 Realme Narzo 10A Realme smartphones Realme India Realme Narzo 10 launch Realme Narzo 10A launch Realme Narzo 10 specs Realme Narzo 10A specs Realme Narzo 10 price Realme Narzo 10A price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile platform announced

LG Stylo 6 leaked render shows triple camera and notched display

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies