  Mar 30, 2020

Vodafone launches Rs 95 All Rounder prepaid pack

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2020 12:29 pm

The Vodafone Rs 95 plan is also available to Idea customers in the said circles.
Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers in India. The company has introduced Rs 95 All Rounder prepaid plan for its users in select circles at the moment.

The Rs 95 prepaid plan offers Rs 74 talktime benefits and all the local/national calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The pack also comes loaded with 200MB of 4G data. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days.

The new pack joins the existing list of other all-rounder prepaid plans like Rs 39, Rs 49 and Rs 79. Currently, circles like Bihar, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu circles are offering this plan. Notably, the plan is also available to Idea customers in the said circles.

Vodafone

Earlier, Vodafone introduced Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans for its users. The Rs 218 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls on local, national and roaming along with 100 SMS per day. The pack offers 6GB of data for the entire validity and it comes with a validity of 28 days. 

Vodafone Rs 248 prepaid plan offers 8GB of data for a validity of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Interestingly, both the plans will get subscription services as well. The plans come with Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription.

 

Previously, the brand introduced double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans which come with up to 84 days of validity. With these plans, Vodafone customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE 5. They already offer 1.5 GB data and with the additional data of 1.5GB more, they will receive 3GB of high-speed 4G data per day. It means that Rs 249 plan will offer a total of 84GB of data, Rs 399 will offer total data of 168GB while the Rs 599 plan will offer 252GB of total data to users. The Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 recharge plans come with unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages.

