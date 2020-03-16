Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid plans

The brand has introduced Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans for its users.

Vodafone Idea has announced two new prepaid plans for its customers in some circles. The brand has introduced Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans for its users.

The plans are currently available in Delhi and Haryana circles and the plans might get available in other circles in the coming days. To start with the Rs 218 prepaid plan, users will get unlimited voice calls on local, national and roaming along with 100 SMS per day. The pack offers 6GB of data for the entire validity and it comes with a validity of 28 days.

Coming to Rs 248 prepaid plan, users will get 8GB of data for the entire validity. Similar to Rs 218 plan, this one also comes with a validity of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Interestingly, both the plans will get subscription services as well. The plans come with Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription.

Previously, the brand introduced double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. These plans are available for both Vodafone and Idea customers with up to 84 days of validity. They already offer 1.5 GB data and with the additional data of 1.5GB more, they will receive 3GB of high-speed 4G data per day. It means that Rs 249 plan will offer a total of 84GB of data, Rs 399 will offer total data of 168GB while the Rs 599 plan will offer 252GB of total data to users.

The Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 recharge plans come with unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages. Vodafone customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE 5. Idea subscribers, on the other hand, will get access to the company’s Idea Movies and TV.