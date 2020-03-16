  • 12:52 Mar 16, 2020

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid plans

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 11:59 am

Latest News

The brand has introduced Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans for its users.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has announced two new prepaid plans for its customers in some circles. The brand has introduced Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans for its users. 

 

The plans are currently available in Delhi and Haryana circles and the plans might get available in other circles in the coming days. To start with the Rs 218 prepaid plan, users will get unlimited voice calls on local, national and roaming along with 100 SMS per day. The pack offers 6GB of data for the entire validity and it comes with a validity of 28 days. 

 

Coming to Rs 248 prepaid plan, users will get 8GB of data for the entire validity. Similar to Rs 218 plan, this one also comes with a validity of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Interestingly, both the plans will get subscription services as well. The plans come with Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription. 

 

Advertisement

Previously, the brand introduced double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. These plans are available for both Vodafone and Idea customers with up to 84 days of validity. They already offer 1.5 GB data and with the additional data of 1.5GB more, they will receive 3GB of high-speed 4G data per day. It means that Rs 249 plan will offer a total of 84GB of data, Rs 399 will offer total data of 168GB while the Rs 599 plan will offer 252GB of total data to users. 

 

The Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 recharge plans come with unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages. Vodafone customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE 5. Idea subscribers, on the other hand, will get access to the company’s Idea Movies and TV.

 

Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore as part of AGR Dues, Vodafone Idea looking for loans

Vodafone Idea introduces new double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea introduces TurboNet 4G in Pune

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Idea Vodafone

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

D2h Stream Android TV setup box, D2h Magic Stick launched in India

Airtel acquires stake in fitness start-up Spectacom

BSNL launches Rs 247 prepaid recharge plan, revises Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies