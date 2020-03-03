  • 13:35 Mar 03, 2020

Vodafone Idea introduces new double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2020 12:11 pm

The double data offer is live across all its 23 telecom circles in which the telco currently operates.
Vodafone Idea has announced a new double data offer on some of its prepaid plans. The operator will offer additional 1.5GB of daily double high-speed data benefits to prepaid customers of Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 plans

These plans are available for both Vodafone and Idea customers with up to 84 days of validity. They already offer 1.5 GB data and with the additional data of 1.5GB more, they will receive 3GB of high-speed 4G data per day. It means that Rs 249 plan will offer a total of 84GB of data, Rs 399 will offer total data of 168GB while the Rs 599 plan will offer 252GB of total data to users.

The Rs 249 plan comes with a validity for 28 days, while the Rs 399 and Rs 599 plan will be valid for 56 and 84 days, respectively. The double data offer is live across all its 23 telecom circles in which the telco currently operates.

The Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 recharge plans come with unlimited local and national voice calling benefits alongside 100 SMS messages.

Vodafone customers will also receive a complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE 5. Idea subscribers, on the other hand, will get access to the company’s Idea Movies and TV.

To avail the double data benefits, one can recharge any of these prepaid plans via any recharge vendors, prepaid recharge app, or via My Vodafone/My Idea app.

