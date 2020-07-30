Advertisement

Vodafone launches Rs 819 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data for 84 days

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 11:11 am

The Vodafone Rs 819 prepaid plan comes loaded with 2GB of data per day.
Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid plan for its customers in India with Rs 819 pack which comes with a validity of 84 days. The plan is listed on the Vodafone website and is currently available in Delhi Circle.

The Rs 819 prepaid plan comes loaded with 2GB of data per day. The pack offers unlimited voice calling to any network along with national roaming and 100 messages per day.

Furthermore, the pack also offers Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 along with ZEE5 membership which is priced at Rs 999. Apart from this, the new plan also comes with Idea Movies subscription and an extended warranty of 1 year of Mobile Shield.

Vodafone recently brought in two postpaid plans for its users - Red Together M and RED Max plans priced at Rs 899 and Rs 699 respectively. Red Together M postpaid plan offers connections for four members in one family. The postpaid plan offers 70GB of data for the primary number and 30GB of data for other members per month. It comes with a data rollover facility of 200GB, whereas for secondary numbers the rollover facility is 50GB.

Red Max postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. The pack comes with one-year subscription of Amazon Prime and one-year subscription of Vodafone Play. The postpaid plan is available as a Digital only plan and will be available for subscription from the Vodafone website only.

Latest Smartphones
