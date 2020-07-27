Advertisement

Vodafone Idea introduces new Red Max and Red Together M postpaid plans in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 1:39 pm

The company has introduced Vodafone Red Max and Vodafone Red Together M postpaid plans in the country.
Vodafone Idea has today announced the launch of its two new postpaid plans for its customers. The company has introduced Vodafone Red Max and Vodafone Red Together M postpaid plans in the country. 

 

The Red Max postpaid plan comes with a monthly rental of Rs 699, while the Red Together M postpaid plan is priced at Rs 899 per month. To start with Red Together M postpaid plan, it offers connections for four members in one family. The postpaid plan offers 70GB of data for the primary number and 30GB of data for other members per month. This means that users will get 160GB of data per month with this plan. 

 

Furthermore, the pack comes with a data rollover facility of 200GB, whereas for secondary numbers the rollover facility is 50GB. The postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. It also offers 100 SMS per month for each user. Furthermore, users will get Amazon Prime membership for one year along with a one-year subscription of Vodafone Play for all numbers. 

 

Moving on to the Red Max postpaid plan, the pack offers unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. The pack comes with one-year subscription of Amazon Prime and one-year subscription of Vodafone Play. The Red TnC documents reveal that the postpaid plan is available as a Digital only plan and will be available for subscription from the Vodafone website only. At the time of writing, other details about the Red Max plan were not known.

 

