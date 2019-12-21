  • 23:49 Dec 21, 2019

Vodafone introduces 4 new prepaid plans in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 21, 2019 10:59 am

The company has introduced Rs 269, Rs 199, Rs 129 and Rs 24 prepaid plans for its users.
Vodafone has announced four new prepaid plans for its customers in India. The company has introduced Rs 269, Rs 199, Rs 129 and Rs 24 prepaid plans for its users. 

 

To start with the new Rs 269 prepaid plan, it comes with unlimited calling without any FUP limit on local, STD and national roaming. The pack offers 4GB of data and it comes with a 56 days of validity. Apart from this, users will get access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 along with 600 SMSes.

 

Coming to Rs 199, the pack comes with a validity of 21 days. The pack offers 1GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day. It comes with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription to its customers. 

 

Moving on, the Rs 129 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calls on any network without any FUP limit. The pack comes with 2GB of data and 300 SMS messages. It comes with a validity of 14 days. 

 

Lastly, the Rs 24 prepaid plan offers 100 minutes of on-net night calling minutes and it comes with a validity of 14 days. The free calling will be active between 11:00 PMto 6:00 AM. 

 

Previously, Vodafone Idea introduced Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans across all circles. To start with Rs 219 prepaid plan, it offers 1GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. The pack comes with 100 SMS per day and it has a validity of 28 days. Furthermore, the Rs 419 prepaid plan comes loaded with 2Gb of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on all networks. The pack comes with a validity of 56 days and it also offers 100 SMS messages per day.

