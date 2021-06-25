Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Rs 199 recharge plan revised to offer more data benefits

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 2:53 pm

Latest News

The revised Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 1.5GB of data benefits per day.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has revised its Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan for its customers. The plan is now offering more data benefits and extended validity.


The revised Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 1.5GB of data benefits per day. The validity of the plan is now 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 1GB of daily data with only 24 days of validity.

 

Advertisement

Apart from this, the plan will continue to offer the same unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with an additional benefit of the Vi Movies & TV app. The revised plan was first reported by Telecom Talk.

 

The Vi Rs 199 revised plan directly competes with Jio’s Rs 199 plan. The validity of Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 plan is 28 days and it also offers 1.5 GB data per day. Apart from data, Jio plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.


Vi recently launched a new Rs 447 prepaid recharge plan for its customers with a validity of 60 days. It it offers a total of 50GB of data with no daily limit. Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day, free access to Vi Movies and TV that offers movies, original content, live TV, and more.

Vodafone Idea offering double data benefits on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans, launches Wi-Fi calling in Delhi

Vodafone Idea hikes prices of Rs 598, Rs 699 postpaid family plans

Vodafone Idea offers one-time Rs 49 plan for free to 6 cr low-income customers

Vi launches Rs 447 prepaid plan offering 50GB data

Latest News from Vodafone Idea

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vi launches Rs 447 prepaid plan offering 50GB data

Airtel revises Rs 349 and Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans with more data benefits and validity

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies