Vodafone Idea Rs 199 recharge plan revised to offer more data benefits

The revised Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 1.5GB of data benefits per day.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has revised its Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan for its customers. The plan is now offering more data benefits and extended validity.



The revised Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 1.5GB of data benefits per day. The validity of the plan is now 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 1GB of daily data with only 24 days of validity.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the plan will continue to offer the same unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with an additional benefit of the Vi Movies & TV app. The revised plan was first reported by Telecom Talk.

The Vi Rs 199 revised plan directly competes with Jio’s Rs 199 plan. The validity of Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 plan is 28 days and it also offers 1.5 GB data per day. Apart from data, Jio plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.



Vi recently launched a new Rs 447 prepaid recharge plan for its customers with a validity of 60 days. It it offers a total of 50GB of data with no daily limit. Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day, free access to Vi Movies and TV that offers movies, original content, live TV, and more.