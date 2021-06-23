Vi launches Rs 447 prepaid plan offering 50GB data

The Vodafone Idea Rs 447 plan comes with a validity of 60 days and it offers a total of 50GB of data with no daily limit.

Vi has launched a new Rs 447 prepaid recharge plan for its customers. This comes after Airtel announced its Rs 465 prepaid plan recently. Reliance Jio was the first to come up with a no daily limit plan and had announced Rs 447 plan earlier this month.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 447 plan comes with a validity of 60 days and it offers a total of 50GB of data with no daily limit. Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day, free access to Vi Movies and TV that offers movies, original content, live TV, and more.

This prepaid plan was first spotted by OnlyTech and is visible on the Vi app as well.

Reliance Jio launched ‘Freedom Plan’ of Rs 447 which offers 50GB of data. The data speed after the 50GB limit will drop down to 64Kbps. It also offers 100 SMS per day with unlimited voice calls and free subscription to Jio suite of apps. It also comes with a validity of 60 days.

Talking about Airtel Rs 465 plan, this offers its customers 50GB data for 60 days. Additionally, the plan also offers unlimited, local and STD calling to any network within India. There are 100 SMS per day in the plan also.

This Airtel plan also bundles free trail of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. Apart from this, Airtel users will get additional benefits like Cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag, free Hellotunes, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and one year of free access of free online classes from Shaw Academy.