Vodafone Idea revises Rs 409, Rs 475 prepaid plans: Details here

Vodafone Idea has revised its Rs 409 and Rs 475 prepaid recharge plans for its customers. The plans are now offering more data benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 409 plan

The revised Vodafone Idea Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 3.5GB of data benefits per day. The validity of the plan is now 28 days. To recall, Vodafone Idea earlier used to only offer 2.5GB of daily data for the total validity period. Apart from this, the plan will continue to offer the same unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with an additional benefit of the Vi Movies & TV app.

Moreover, there are additional offers such as Binge All Night which lets you surf access the internet from 12 AM midnight to 6 AM in the morning. Additionally, the plan also comes with free access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.’ Further, the plan offers ‘Weekend data rollover’ feature that lets you carry over your unused internet data from Monday to Friday into Saturday and Sunday.

Vodafone Idea Rs 475 plan

This plan offers 4GB data per day. Earlier, it was offering 3GB of data per day. This one also comes with a validity of 28 days. Apart from this, the plan will continue to offer the same unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. All the other benefits remain the same as Rs 409 plan.

Last month, Vodafone Idea launches a postpaid add-on pack of Rs 100. The new postpaid special pack offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of Rs 100 including taxes.

Previously, Vodafone Idea launched Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription. The new prepaid plan comes with a total of 8GB of data that is available with a validity of 30 days. Users will have access to free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.