Vodafone Idea launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers. The Vodafone Idea has introduced Rs 151 plan which will come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Unlike a standard prepaid plan, this plan is merely a data voucher and does not include unlimited calls, SMS, and other benefits. The validity period is 30 days. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of this new plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 151 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The new prepaid plan comes with a total of 8GB of data that is available with a validity of 30 days. Users will have access to free three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. This will allow them to watch IPL 2022 matches, movies, and TV shows, as well as other Hotstar-eligible content using smartphone.

Vi recently released a data add-on plan of Rs 82 with access to SonyLIV subscription. The new prepaid plan comes with a total of 4GB of data that is available with a validity of 14 days. Users will have access to SonyLIV Premium for a period of 28 days. SonyLIV Premium subscribers will have access to the entire content catalogue on the platform.

Vi’s rival, Airtel also launched Rs 399 and Rs 839 plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan is offering 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and STD voice calls. Further, the customers are also getting a three-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Apart from these benefits, the plan is also offering a free one-month Amazon Prime Video mobile Edition trial, access to Apollo 24×7 Circle, Shaw Academy, Hellotunes, Wynk Music and more. This Airtel plan comes with a validity of 28-days.

The Airtel Rs 839 plan comes with a longer validity period of 84 days. Like Airtel Rs 399 plan, this plan also comes with three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. In addition, there is also a free one-month Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial and access to Apollo 24×7 Circle, Shaw Academy, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. Apart fom all these, the plan is offering 2GB of daily data, unlimited phone calls, and 100 SMS per day.